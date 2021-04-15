Mobile laundry service introduced in Orlando to serve homeless

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was joined by representatives from SALT (Service and Love Together) and Simply Healthcare on Thursday -- National Laundry Day -- to cut the ribbon in celebration of SALT’s new first-of-its-kind mobile laundry service trailer serving Central Florida’s homeless.

The laundry trailer, sponsored by the City of Orlando, Simply Healthcare, and other private donors, has six commercial washers and dryers and will provide free laundry service to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to clean clothing.

SALT will operate this trailer four days each week and estimates being able to complete up to 240 loads of laundry per week.

This new laundry trailer will be an addition to the services SALT already provides to unsheltered persons experiencing homelessness which includes a portable shower trailer, haircuts, storage services, hygiene products, food, and case management services.