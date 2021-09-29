Miya Marcano: Vigil held as family searches for missing 19-year-old

Family members of Miya Marcano are expected to resume their search for the 19-year-old on Wednesday.

The college student has been missing since Friday and the person of interest in the case is dead of an apparent suicide.

A crowd gathered at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando near UCF on Tuesday night to pray for Marcano's safe return.

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

The apartment complex says they are putting a guard at the front gate, and updating procedures for appointment-only maintenance visits.

People who live there say they are worried – wondering if there are safe in their own home. The apartment complex says they never got any complaints about Armondo Caballero, the person of interest in her disappearance. They went on to say they never want anything like this to happen again.

In June, Caballero started working at the Arden Villas Apartments where he met Miya.

After she denied his love interest in her, Orange County deputies believe he entered her room Friday night using an apartment master key.

The family believes a struggle took place and says blood was found on Miya’s pillow.

"Like a nosebleed. Like your head on a pillow and had a nosebleed," said Miya’s aunt, Semone Westmaas.

Westmaas said dozens of family members arrived Saturday morning to look for Miya after she missed her flight to Fort Lauderdale.

"I'm still very hopeful that we're going to find her," Marcano's cousin told news outlets.

Her cousin says maybe Miya is hurt or disabled in some way and can't get out of where she is.

"We're looking for you. We're coming for you. You keep holding on. Please, keep holding on for us. We're coming."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Marcano is a student at Valencia College.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or 911.

