Missy Elliott announces 2024 tour with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Timbaland – see the dates
Run for cover. Missy Elliott is coming to a city near you.
The Grammy-winning rapper on Monday announced her debut headlining tour, called "OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience," which will also feature Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.
The tour has 24 stops this summer across North America, beginning on July 4 in Vancouver and ending on Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.
"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott, 52, said in a statement.
"Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family," the "Work It" performer added.
Elliott and the three featured artists on the tour have a long history of collaboration.
She and Ciara worked together on songs like "1, 2 Step" in 2004 and "Lose Control" in 2005. Elliott and Busta Rhymes are long-time collaborators. Elliott and Timbaland have also collaborated extensively throughout their careers, including "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" in 1997 and her 2001 song "Get Ur Freak On."
Presale tickets will become available starting on April 9, with additional presales happening throughout the week ahead of general onsale tickets on April 12 at 10 a.m. local time.
Missy Elliott’s tour dates in 2024
- Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
- Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
- Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
- Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
- Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
- Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
This story was reported from Cincinnati.