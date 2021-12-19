Missing runner last seen Saturday found disoriented but safe, Titusville police say

article

UPDATE: Titusville police said Monday that missing runner Earl Linwood Blewett was found safe near a wooded area behind a business located on Columbia Boulevard.

Blewett was found at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

They said he was disoriented and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS VERSION: Authorities in Brevard County are searching for a missing man who participated in an endurance run this weekend in Titusville.

Titusville Police say 57-year-old Earl Linwood Blewett was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the finish line of the Ancient Oaks 100-Mile Endurance Run at the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary.

Blewett stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon greenish-yellow tank top, black shorts, a black waist pack, a small light and possibly glasses. He has brown eyes and short grey thinning.

The Ancient Oaks 100-Mile Endurance Run is described as an invitation only, low-aid race held on a 3.46-mile loop that uses the trails located within the boundaries of the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary. The 470-acre forest is located near the intersection of Columbia Blvd. and U.S. Highway 1.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Earl Linwood Blewett, contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800.

