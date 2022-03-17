MISSING: Julie Noppinger's family growing more concerned each day

The family of a missing Seminole County woman is hoping someone can help them find out what happened to 37-year-old Julie Noppinger.

"She’s a very pleasant person to be around, very bubbly, happy person," said Julie’s dad, Steve Noppinger.

Julie has been missing since February 26, and her family says that same day her phone turned off.

"The phone… that’s concerned me the most. The phone is not on. How many people can go without turning their phone on for this long," Steve said.

FOX 35 sat down with Julie’s dad and two sisters.

Steve says Julie has been living with him in Oviedo.

He says on February 25, she went to work at Texas Road House and then went out with friends.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office now trying to figure out exactly who she was with and where they went. Two possible locations are Colonial Dr. and Forsyth in Orlando and Alafaya Trail.

"I’ve gone out and searched on my own different places where she may be and talked to a few people… but it’s a big place out there and where do you start looking," Steve said.

The family says Julie’s car is also missing. It’s a red 2013 Nissan Altima.

"Everyday we’re hoping something turns up… that someone reports a sighting of Julie or even her vehicle. Her vehicle is missing too. I know there’s a lot of emphasis in finding the car in hopes they can find Julie," Steve said.

The plates on her car are Florida NPQA35.

Anyone with information about Julie is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

