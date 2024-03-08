Missing Child Alert: Investigators search for North Fort Myers teen

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in North Fort Myers in the southwest Florida area, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Phoenix Adams, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of Moody Road in North Fort Myers.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators said she is a white female who is 5-feet, 5 -inches tall, 115 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jean shorts and a black, white and red Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on where Adams should call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000 or 911.