Missing and endangered Palm Bay man located

article

UPDATE:

John Kulesa has been located according to authorities.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Bay Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for John Kulesa.

They say the man was last seen at the Walmart at 845 Palm Bay Road on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Police consider him missing and endangered. No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Bay police at 321-952-3456.