Missing and endangered Marion County man has been found
article
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:
Ricardo Bautista has been located and is safe.
EARLIER STORY:
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 27-year-old Ricardo Bautista.
Deputies say Ricardo was last seen on January 14 at a residence located at 8855 SW 137th Court in Dunnellon Florida.
"Ricardo may be driving an orange 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spider that has a black front bumper. Ricardo was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt."
According to the Sheriff's Office, Ricardo made statements that have law enforcement concerned for his well-being.
Advertisement
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.