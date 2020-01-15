Sheriff's Office: 1 man injured during deputy-involved shooting at gas station in The Villages

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a gas station in The Villages.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a Circle K gas station.

"An adult male was transported to an area hospital. This is a developing situation," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

All deputies involved were not injured. No other details, including what led up to the shooting, have been released, but the Sheriff's Office says they will provide an update when they have more information.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.