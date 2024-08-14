Missing Alabama woman Lea Marie Lankford last seen vacationing in Orlando

Stream FOX 35:

Authorities are searching for a missing Alabama woman whose last known whereabouts were in the Orlando area.

Investigators in Alabama said Lea Marie Lankford, 37, was last seen at a hotel in the 7000 block of Universal Blvd. on Aug. 8 and 9. She was on a scheduled vacation and did not report to work on Monday.

"At this time, we believe she was traveling alone," said Jarrett L. Williams, Chief of Police of the Southside Police Department in Southside, Alabama.

Lankford was driving a gray Nissan Altima with Alabama license plate 31ACB5B. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Lankford's whereabouts to contact the Southside Police Department at 256-442-2312 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).