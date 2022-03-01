Missing 15-year-old Orange County girl found safe
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:
Starasia has been located and is safe, deputies said Wednesday.
EARLIER STORY:
Deputies in Orange County need your help locating a 15-year-old girl.
Starasia Quinones was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday at her home on Silverwood Dr, near N. Pine Hills Rd. and Indian Hill Rd.
She was wearing a gray zip-up sweater and blue sweatpants.
If you see Starasia or know where she may be, please call the sheriff's office at 407-836-4357.
