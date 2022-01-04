Missing 11-year-old Orlando boy found safe

article

UPDATE:

Police say George Wisenbaker IV has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.

EARLIER STORY:

Orlando police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Police say George Wisenbaker IV has not been at his home in Parramore since 1 p.m. on Monday.

George was last seen wearing a blue and gray Aeropostale sweatsuit and blue Champion slides. No suspicious activity is believed, but they do want him reunited with his family.

If you see George, you are asked to call 911.

