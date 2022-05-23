Milwaukee mother accused; son's death from probable fentanyl exposure

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused in the death of her 5-year-old son. The medical examiner says the child's death may have been caused by fentanyl exposure. The accused is Kanesha Jones – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Neglecting a child-consequence is death

Neglecting a child-specified hard did not occur and child under 6 years of age

Bail jumping (felony)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 37th and Green Tree on Wednesday, May 11 in response to a 5-year-old child who was unresponsive and not breathing. Firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but the child, identified as Kayden Jones, was pronounced deceased.

Investigators conducted an interview of the defendant, Kanesha Jones. She said Kayden went to school on May 11 -- and returned home around 2:30 p.m. The defendant stated Kayden "appeared exhausted, and asked Kanesha if he could take a nap," the complaint says. The boy went to Kanesha Jones' bedroom. He woke up around 6:30 p.m. and came into the living room.

After Kayden awakened, the complaint says Kanesha went grocery shopping. She returned between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. -- and noticed Kayden was asleep on her bed. The complaint says after putting the groceries away, the defendant went to wake up Kayden. At that time, she noticed Kayden "was not breathing and his lips were blue. Kanesha checked for a pulse and could not locate one. Kanesha Jones subsequently called 911," the complaint says.

Officers who arrived on the scene "observed suspected marijuana in plain view," the complaint says. Jones admitted to having marijuana in a dresser drawer and smoking it from time to time. When asked about drugs in the home, the complaint says Jones "gave consent for police to search her residence."

During a search, police located a garbage bag in a dumpster that could be traced back to Jones' residence. Inside the bag, officers found "nine clear plastic baggies which appeared to be corner cuts consistent with street sale narcotics. There was also a foil wrap with white powdery substance inside, as well as a clear plastic baggie with a white chunky substance inside," the complaint says. Officers tested all the substances. The complaint says the "white chunky substance recovered from the scene tested positive for the presence of fentanyl."

Investigators later interviewed Jones again. During that in-custody interview, she confirmed knowing her boyfriend sells drugs or "dope." The complaint says the "'dope' is a large white chunky substances that was like powder, but not 'powdery.'" Jones also confirmed that this boyfriend "lays out tin foil out on the kitchen counter where he packages his drugs for sale" -- and that he was "packaging his drugs on May 11," the complaint says. Jones admitted that after Kayden died, "she suspected he died as a result of being exposed to an illicit substance," the complaint says.

Jones made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, May 21. Cash bond was set at $15,000. Jones is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 31.