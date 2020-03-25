Millions of medical supplies arrive in Orlando, to be distributed across the state, officials say

article

Medical supplies are rapidly being trucked into the State Logistics Response Center in Orlando to help healthcare workers.

FOX 35 News got an exclusive birds-eye view of the 200,000 square-foot climate-controlled warehouse.

Governor Ron Desantis said that the warehouse "is going to be running 24/7. It’s been making a lot of deliveries around the state. It's gonna be around the clock until we get on the other side of this."

Medical supplies are being moved in after hurricane supplies were moved out. Florida’s Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz explained that these include "gowns, gloves, booties and tie vac suits. 200 ventilators we ordered."

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Florida rise to over 1,600 cases, death toll now at 22, health officials say

FOX 35 News reporter Valerie Boey observed lots of N95 masks, which the Governor said that we will have a million to distribute.

Advertisement

He added that "we’ll have millions more in the weeks after that. This is very cut-throat right now. The distributors, most of the stuff is being directed to New York City because of what’s going on there."

They are trying to get supplies to those who truly need them.

"So that healthcare workers are protected, we’re also distributing them to nursing homes and assisted living facilities," Governor DeSantis added.

MORE NEWS: Osceola County issues stay-at-home mandate for two weeks starting Thursday at 11 p.m.

"When [the medical supplies come] in, it’s distributed to the counties, the Emergency Operations in the counties and then they’re able to work with the local government, the hospitals, whoever made need some of this." Moskowitz says. "We were able to orders of these products over 3 weeks ago and the products are coming in on a rolling basis. We are starting to turn the tide."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus updates.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live