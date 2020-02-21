Michigan town called 'Hell' offers free Leap Day weddings

article

Wedding bells will ring on one hell of a note for 29 couples who plan to get married in Hell, Mich. in a free, group wedding on Leap Day this year.

On Feb. 29, a minister for the town of Hell will wed nearly 30 couples at 2:29 p.m. in a “short and sweet” ceremony come rain, shine or snow. Celebrated in Hell’s tiny chapel, the service will include vows and the exchanging of rings, Rev. Yvonne Williams said.

“When you get married in Hell, there’s nowhere for your marriage to go but up,” Williams told the Detroit Free Press of the special location, about 20 miles outside of Ann Arbor.

As for the unforgettable date, Reverend Vonn said the choice was purely practical.

"We do that because only the men have to remember their anniversary once every four years. We cut it off at 29 weddings,” Vonn explained of the Leap Year fun, per MLive.com.

There were still “a few spots are still open” for the Leap Year wedding as of Wednesday, Williams said.

Couples must come prepared with a valid marriage license and are welcome to invite guests to the ceremony, which will only last about 10 minutes. Afterward, merrymakers can kick back at thematic local haunts like the Hell Hole Bar, Hell Saloon and Screams Ice Cream.

Ah, nothing like going to Hell and back with your spooky sweetheart to start a marriage strong.

