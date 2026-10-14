Michelle Parker case: Orlando police to provide update on case, investigation

The Brief Michelle Parker, an Orlando mother of three, disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011, after reportedly dropping her kids off at her ex-fiance's home. She disappeared on the same day that her appearance with her ex-fiancé on The People's Court aired across the country. The two were in dispute over an engagement ring. Her ex-fiancé was named a suspect in her disappearance. However, he has never been arrested or charged. Orlando police will provide an update on the case at 1:30 p.m.



The Orlando Police Department has scheduled a press conference to provide an update on the search for Michelle Parker, who has been missing for nearly 15 years.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. You can watch or stream the press conference.

Michelle Parker's disappearance

The backstory:

Michelle Parker, then 33, and a mother of three, was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2011. Her disappearance came hours after she and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith Jr., appeared on an episode of The People's Court related to a dispute over a $5,000 ring (that episode was taped months earlier).

On Nov. 18, 2011, Parker's black Hummer was found abandoned in the area of Walden Circle. Her iPhone was later discovered in a lake south of Orlando, not far from a bridge.

In the years since, police have continued their search for Parker. She has not been found and no one has been arrested or charged in connection to her disappearance.

Dale Smith Jr., Parker's fiancé and the father of her twin boy and girl, was identified as a possible suspect in her disappearance, but has never been charged.

According to Parker's family, the Orlando mom was on her way to drop the kids off at Smith Jr.'s house. The last time her family Parker was when she left the family salon to go to her job at a bar in Sanford.