Cooler temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend before a Central Florida warm-up next week.

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT ALONG THE ST. JOHNS RIVER

After another crisp, chilly morning across our neighborhoods, we are in for a cool, mostly dry start to the holiday weekend. High pressure is keeping our weather relatively quiet today, though clouds will gradually filter back in through the afternoon ahead of our next rain-maker moving in early next week. Meanwhile, major, long-duration river flooding continues to slowly work its way downstream along the St. Johns River basin.



INCREASING CLOUDS TODAY, RAIN CHANCES RETURN EARLY NEXT WEEK

Most of Central Florida will stay dry today, with just a stray, passing sprinkle possible as clouds gradually thicken through the afternoon. By Sunday, overcast conditions take over and we’ll hold onto a 10% chance for a few showers, primarily northwest of the I-4 corridor (Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties).

Keep the rain gear handy to start the new workweek: our next cold front approaches Monday into Tuesday, ramping rain chances back up. The steadiest showers, and a few locally heavy downpours currently look to focus along and southeast of I-4, which is something we’ll watch closely given how saturated our ground and waterways already are.



CHILLY WEEKEND, WARM-UP LATE NEXT WEEK

If you’re out running errands or enjoying holiday festivities today, keep the light jacket close. Afternoon highs will only top out in the low-to-mid 60s across the Orlando metro and interior under increasing clouds. Overnight lows tonight won’t be quite as frigid as the last couple of mornings, settling into the upper 40s and low 50s across our northwest zones and mid-50s for the metro. Sunday stays cool with highs holding in the mid-60s, before temperatures gradually rebound back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of next week.



MAJOR RIVER FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE ST. JOHNS

Even with the drier stretch this weekend, the slow-motion flood wave from this month’s historic rainfall continues to keep River Flood Warnings locked in from Brevard County all the way up through Volusia and Lake counties:

Astor: Sitting well into major flood stage near 4.3 to 4.5 feet, keeping low-lying roads along Blue Creek, River Road, and canal-front neighborhoods inundated.

DeLand, Sanford (Lake Monroe), Lake Harney & Cocoa: Water levels remain elevated in major flood stage. Because the St. Johns flows north with a very flat drop in elevation, officials expect these high water levels to linger for weeks.

Please continue to avoid flooded roadways, stay away from submerged riverbanks, and never drive around barricades.