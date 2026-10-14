Michelle Parker: Timeline of events surrounding Orlando mom's disappearance, from 2011 to 2026

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The Brief Michelle Parker disappeared in 2011 after dropping off her twins at her former fiancé Dale Smith Jr.'s home. Pasted markdown Her vehicle and cellphone were recovered, but Parker's remains have never been found. Pasted markdown Orlando police arrested Smith on suspicion of second-degree murder on Oct. 14, 2026, following a renewed investigation. Pasted markdown



Nearly 15 years after Orlando mother Michelle Parker disappeared, police arrested her former fiancé, Dale Smith Jr., on Oct. 14, 2026, in connection with her presumed death.

2011: Michelle Parker disappears

Timeline:

Parker, 33, vanished Nov. 17, 2011, after dropping off her 3-year-old twins at Smith's home. Her abandoned vehicle and cellphone were later recovered, but Parker was never found.

Nov. 17, 2011 — Parker last seen dropping off children

Michelle Parker, a 33-year-old mother of three, disappeared after dropping off her 3-year-old twins, Taylor and Trey, at the home of their father, Dale Smith Jr., in Orlando's Lee Vista area.

Earlier that day, Parker visited her family's salon. Her mother, Yvonne Stewart, and sister, Lauren Erickson, later recalled their final conversation with her.

Parker planned to drop off the twins, return home to rest and then head to work at a bar in Sanford.

She never arrived at work.

Nov. 17, 2011 — Episode of 'The People's Court' airs

On the day Parker disappeared, an episode of the television show The People's Court featuring Parker and Smith aired.

The former couple appeared before a judge over a dispute involving a $5,000 engagement ring.

The episode had been recorded months earlier.

Parker disappeared around the time the episode aired.

Nov. 17, 2011 — Family reports Parker missing

That evening, Parker's oldest son, Austin, contacted his grandmother because he could not locate his mother.

Parker's sister attempted to call her cellphone but received no answer.

Her family contacted Orlando police, launching an investigation into her disappearance.

Nov. 18, 2011 — Parker's Hummer discovered

Orlando police located Parker's black Hummer abandoned in a parking lot near Walden Circle in southwest Orlando.

Parker was nowhere to be found.

Dec. 7, 2011 — Police report cellphone recovered

Investigators recovered Parker's iPhone from a lake south of Orlando.

According to FOX 35 reporting, the phone was discovered in the water just a few feet from a bridge.

The discovery provided investigators with another potential piece of evidence, but Parker remained missing.

2012-2016: Family fights for answers

Orlando police identified Dale Smith Jr., Parker's former fiancé and the father of her twins, as the only suspect in her disappearance.

Parker's family said Smith refused to cooperate with investigators.

Smith was not arrested or charged during the initial years of the investigation.

RELATED: Family pleads for answers after Michelle Parker's disappearance

2012 and afterward — Custody dispute develops

Following Parker's disappearance, Smith obtained full custody of the couple's twins.

Parker's mother, Yvonne Stewart, said Smith subsequently prevented her family from visiting the children.

Stewart became involved in efforts to expand grandparents' visitation rights in Florida and pursued legal action seeking contact with the twins.

Nov. 17, 2016 — Five years without answers

On the fifth anniversary of Parker's disappearance, her mother spoke publicly about the family's continued search for answers.

Stewart said she believed her daughter was dead, although police continued classifying the investigation as a missing persons case.

Smith remained the only suspect identified by investigators.

2020-2022: Police renew appeals

Nine years after Parker vanished, Orlando police and her family held a news conference urging anyone with information to come forward.

Nov. 17, 2020 — Police and family solicit tips

Then-Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said investigators wanted to provide closure for Parker's family.

Smith remained the only identified suspect, but no charges had been filed.

Nov. 17, 2021 — Police mark 10th anniversary

On the 10th anniversary of Parker's disappearance, Orlando police renewed their public appeal for information.

Investigators emphasized that they had not abandoned the case.

A reward of up to $5,000 was being offered for information.

September 2022 — Reward increases to $200,000

An anonymous donor offered a $200,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or Parker's whereabouts, according to a Facebook page dedicated to the investigation.

The increased reward represented another effort to generate leads in the case.

2023: Detectives conduct major search

Orlando police executed a search warrant at a property belonging to Dale Smith Sr., the father of Parker's former fiancé.

Aug. 16, 2023 — Smith's dad's property searched

Investigators searched the property off Rose Boulevard, focusing on an area beneath a concrete slab.

Parker's mother said the slab had been poured without a permit in 2012.

Detectives searched for Parker's remains but reported finding nothing.

During the search, Smith Sr. told FOX 35 he had also been looking for Parker.

RELATED: Police inspect backyard of house belonging to father of Michelle Parker's ex-fiancé

Aug. 17, 2023 — Former federal investigator on case

Following the property search, FOX 35 interviewed Joe Kennedy, a former Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent.

Kennedy discussed the challenges of solving cold cases, including the importance of physical evidence, witness testimony and confessions.

The investigation remained open.

RELATED: Former NCIS special agent weighs in on Michelle Parker cold case

Nov. 17, 2023 — Family marks 12 years

Parker's father, Brad Parker, and stepmother, Gayle Parker, spoke with FOX 35 about their continued uncertainty over what happened.

Parker's body had not been recovered, and Smith had not been charged.

2025: Family continues search for answers

Yvonne Stewart appeared on FOX 35's Florida Live to discuss her daughter's disappearance and the family's determination to find answers.

Nov. 17, 2025 — Parker's mom speaks to Florida Live

Police continued investigating, and the $200,000 reward remained available.

Parker's three children had now spent 14 years without their mother.

RELATED: Orlando woman missing for 14 years; latest on search

2026: Major breakthrough in investigation

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, investigators expanded the team working on Parker's disappearance during the year leading up to October 2026.

October 2025-October 2026 — Evidence reexamined

Detectives reviewed existing evidence, reexamined witness testimony and conflicting statements, and used advances in digital forensic technology.

Investigators also collected new evidence and revisited digital information gathered in 2011, including data involving cellphones, computers and cameras.

Police did not immediately disclose the specifics of the newly discovered evidence.

Oct. 14, 2026 — Dale Smith Jr. arrested

Nearly 15 years after Parker disappeared, Orlando police arrested her former fiancé, Dale Smith Jr., on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police announced the arrest during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Eric Smith said detectives used advances in digital forensics, along with a comprehensive review of existing evidence, to develop the case.

Investigators said Smith was the last known person to see or hear from Parker after she dropped off their children on Nov. 17, 2011.

The arrest marked the first major criminal action against Smith in the nearly 15-year investigation.

Parker's remains had not been reported recovered in FOX 35's coverage of the announcement.

Investigation as of October, 2026

Orlando police have arrested Dale Smith Jr. on suspicion of second-degree murder in Michelle Parker's presumed death.

Investigators say a renewed examination of evidence, including advances in digital forensics, helped lead to the arrest.

Authorities have not publicly detailed all the evidence supporting the arrest, according to FOX 35's latest report.

Smith is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case has moved from a nearly 15-year missing persons investigation to a murder investigation involving the arrest of Parker's former fiancé.