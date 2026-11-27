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The Brief The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed indefinitely due to flooding. Zoo officials said all staff and animals are safe, and that some staff members remain onsite to provide animal care. The flooding has also disrupted the Asian Lantern Festival, which is the zoo's largest fundraising event of the year.



The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is closed indefinitely as the property continues to deal with flooding from recent storms.

What we know:

The zoo announced Wednesday it will remain closed "until further notice."

"The Zoo has been heavily impacted by floodwaters impacting the guest experience," the zoo said in a post on social media.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has temporarily closed due to flooding from recent storms. (Credit: centralflzoo_ceo/Instagram)

What we don't know:

The zoo has not announced a reopening timeline.

Staff and animals are safe

According to zoo officials, all staff and animals are safe.

Some staff members continue to work on site to provide food, veterinary services and daily care for the animals.

Asian Lantern Festival

The flooding has also disrupted the zoo's fundraising event, the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild.

Ticket holders affected by the suspension can request a refund, reschedule their visit for another date or change their purchase into a donation.

How you can help

The zoo is accepting donations to help with animal care and recovery efforts. Officials said it costs more than $31,500 a day to operate the zoo even when it's closed.

For more information, visit centralfloridazoo.org.