Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Davenport
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DAVENPORT, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting in a Polk County neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Captiva Drive in Davenport.
Investigators said one person was killed.
Officials have not released information about what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.