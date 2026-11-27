Disaster declaration approved for Central Florida counties after flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A second Major Disaster Declaration request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been approved for several Central Florida counties following separate flooding events across the state.
The Second Declaration will cover Brevard, Flagler, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties in Central Florida for heavy rains and flooding that began on November 16. The declaration also covers Broward, Indian River, and Putnam counties.
The First Declaration covered Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St Lucie counties.
Residents are urged to document the damage and maintain a record of when the damage occurred.
For more information, residents can click here or call 1-800-621-3362.
The Source: Information in this article wa provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.