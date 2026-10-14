Michelle Parker: Key players in Orlando mom's disappearance, from 2011 to 2026

The Brief Michelle Parker disappeared in 2011 after dropping off her twins; her remains have never been found. Her family spent nearly 15 years pushing for answers as Orlando police continued investigating the case. Former fiancé Dale Smith Jr., long identified as the only suspect, was arrested in 2026 on suspicion of second-degree murder.



Several people have played significant roles in the nearly 15-year investigation into Michelle Parker's disappearance, from her former fiancé and family members to detectives who continued pursuing the case.

Michelle Parker — Missing Orlando mother

Parker was 33 and a mother of three when she disappeared Nov. 17, 2011, after dropping off her 3-year-old twins at their father's Orlando home. She worked at a bar in Sanford and never arrived for her scheduled shift. Her abandoned Hummer and cellphone were later recovered, but her remains have never been found.

Dale Smith Jr. — Former fiancé and murder suspect

Smith is Parker's former fiancé and the father of her twins, Taylor and Trey. He was the last known person to see or hear from Parker, according to police. The former couple appeared on The People's Court in a dispute over a $5,000 engagement ring in an episode that aired the day she disappeared. Long considered the investigation's only suspect, Smith was arrested Oct. 14, 2026, on suspicion of second-degree murder. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Yvonne Stewart — Parker's mother

Stewart has been one of the most outspoken advocates for finding her daughter. She was among the last family members to see Parker before she vanished and has spent years urging investigators and the public to help solve the case. Stewart also fought for visitation rights with Parker's twins after Smith obtained custody.

Lauren Erickson — Parker's sister

Erickson was among the last relatives to see Parker alive at the family's salon on Nov. 17, 2011. She recalled exchanging affectionate words with her sister before Parker left. Later that evening, Erickson became concerned when Parker failed to answer her cellphone, prompting the family to contact police.

Brad Parker and Gayle Parker — Parker's father and stepmother

Brad and Gayle Parker have repeatedly appealed for information about Michelle's disappearance. During interviews marking anniversaries of the case, Brad expressed uncertainty about whether his daughter was alive, while Gayle described the emotional toll on the family and Parker's children.

Dale Smith Sr. — Father of Parker's former fiancé

Smith Sr. became part of the investigation's public attention in August 2023 when Orlando police searched his property off Rose Boulevard. Detectives examined an area beneath a concrete slab while looking for Parker's remains but reported finding nothing. Smith Sr. told FOX 35 he had also been looking for Parker. He has not been identified as a suspect.

Eric Smith — Orlando police chief

Smith announced Dale Smith Jr.'s arrest on Oct. 14, 2026. He credited an expanded investigative team, renewed examination of witness statements and advances in digital forensic technology with helping detectives develop the case. Smith said investigators had continued working on Parker's disappearance despite the passage of nearly 15 years.

Orlando Rolón — Former Orlando police chief

As Orlando's police chief from 2018 until his retirement in 2022, Rolón helped lead public appeals for information during the years before Smith's arrest. At a 2020 news conference marking the ninth anniversary of Parker's disappearance, he urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the need to provide answers and closure for Parker's family.

John Mina — Former Orlando police chief, current Orange County sheriff

Mina served as Orlando's police chief during much of the investigation into Michelle Parker's disappearance, leading the department from 2014 to 2018. He was part of the department's leadership as detectives continued investigating the case, which remained unsolved during his tenure. Mina left the department in 2018 and became Orange County sheriff in 2019.

Paul Rooney — Former Orlando police chief

Flanked by Lauren Erickson, left, and Orlando Police Paul Rooney, Yvonne Stewart, center, becomes emotional Thursday, May 24, 2012, after pleading for help to find her missing daughter Michelle Parker. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service Expand

Rooney was Orlando's police chief when Michelle Parker disappeared in November 2011 and during the critical early stages of the investigation. Under Rooney's leadership, Orlando police identified Parker's former fiancé, Dale Smith Jr., as the primary suspect as detectives searched for Parker and appealed to the public for information. Rooney retired as police chief in 2014 and was succeeded by John Mina.