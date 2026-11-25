The Brief Flooding in Cocoa and Malabar left families with damaged homes, destroyed belongings and a difficult holiday season. Some residents evacuated with children and pets and are now staying with relatives or considering moving. Families await insurance assessments and FEMA assistance as they begin the long recovery.



The holiday season looks different this year for many families along Florida's Space Coast.

Families recovering from flood damage

What they're saying:

Some are still dealing with flooded homes, damaged belongings and impassable streets following the storm. Among the hardest-hit areas are communities in Malabar and Cocoa.

In Cocoa, Amber Wisby's home on Stratford Drive was underwater Friday.

"So we did lose basically everything. This is our house behind us. It is up to my thighs in the water," Wisby said in cellphone video recorded during the flooding.

Five days later, the water had receded enough for Wisby to get inside and begin assessing the damage.

"This is our dining room, or what was our dining room," she said.

The damage was visible throughout the home. Furniture remained soaked, and water had reached the mattresses.

Wisby said floodwaters rose to about 6 inches inside the home within 30 minutes.

As the water continued to rise, she and her husband realized they needed to evacuate.

"I'm like, we need to get out of here," Wisby said. "That was when the National Guard started to come in and some of the airboats started to come. We saw people with bags of clothes on their heads and children on their shoulders, just wading through the water to try and get out as quickly as possible."

The family evacuated with their two teenagers, three dogs and three foster children they had welcomed into their home just five days earlier.

Flooding adds another challenge for foster children

Wisby said the experience has been especially difficult for the foster children, who had already experienced the disruption of leaving their previous home.

"Not only were they taken out of their home, but then placed in another home that's supposed to be like their safe space where they can feel comfortable and, you know, get used to it," she said. "And then to have that second one ripped away, it's been more of a transition for them than anybody."

The Wisbys do not have flood insurance. The family of seven is now staying in a single bedroom at a relative's home.

"We don't know what the future holds, honestly," Wisby said. "We're just trying to keep everything normal for the kids and get through the holidays as best we can."

Neighbor begins cleaning up after floodwaters recede

A few doors down, Travis Tjernagel had just finished pumping the last inch of water out of his home.

The flooding left visible damage, including paint bubbling and peeling away from the walls.

Tjernagel said an insurance adjuster estimated the water reached between 16 and 18 inches inside the home.

We met Tjernagel several days earlier, when he took a ride on a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission airboat to see his property for the first time since evacuating.

"Everything just soaked, just floating everywhere," he said at the time, describing the damage as far worse than he expected.

Tjernagel has lived in the home for five years. He said the experience has changed his plans for the future, and he is considering moving.

He has not yet begun sorting through the damage in the bedrooms.

Despite the losses, he said he is grateful to have his wife and dogs with him this Thanksgiving.

"I still got my dogs and my wife, so we got family. So we got what we need. This is all just stuff," Tjernagel said.

"Let's just move on and let's look forward," he added.

Residents await insurance and disaster assistance

What's next:

For some residents, the next step is waiting for insurance adjusters to assess the damage. Others said they have applied for federal disaster assistance through FEMA.

Both processes could take time as families begin figuring out how to repair their homes, replace belongings and move forward.

For the Wisbys, Tjernagels and many others across the Space Coast, the holiday season is now unfolding against the backdrop of a long recovery.