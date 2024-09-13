Michael Shaver's family on Laurie Shaver guilty verdict: 'He did not deserve what happened to him''

The family of Michael Shaver reacted to the news Friday night moments after his ex-wife was found guilty of second-degree murder in his death.

"Elation," said Stacey Turner, Michael Shaver's sister.

"We were very happy. This was a long time coming," she said.

Laurie Shaver was on trial for the murder of Michael, who was last seen in 2015 and whose skeletal remains were found buried beneath a fire pit and concrete slab in 2018 in the backyard of his home, officials said. He was shot at least one time in the back of his head, the report said.

A six-person jury found her guilty of second-degree murder about four hours after beginning deliberations. She was found not-guilty of accessory after the fact. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Michael Shaver's family read a brief statement:

It's been an extremely hard journey. There hasn't been a day that we have not thought of Michael and there has not been a day that has went by that we have not stopped looking for Michael," read the statement.

We are very grateful to be standing here today to recognize the guilty verdict against Laurie Shaver. While this will not bring our beloved Michael back, our family can finally, after all these years, start to get closure.

First and foremost, our family would like to thank the prosecution and their teams, Lake County law enforcement, and the investigators. The time, effort, and hard work they put into Michael's case, the Shaver family will be forever grateful grateful for their exceptional work.

Michael was a great son, brother, father, uncle and friend. he loved his life, his job, his family, his friends, the airplane that he worked on. The list could go on and on. He did not deserve what happened to him. His friends and family and now the public know what a great man he was. He will forever live on in our hearts. Michael will never be forgotten. We can be at peace knowing the story is known by all.