Watch: Miami ATV chase ends with driver taken down by police

A police chase involving an ATV unfolded along a busy South Florida highway Monday morning.

According to WSVN-TV in Miami, officers began following a suspect driving an ATV erratically at speeds topping 70 mph along northbound Interstate 95 in Opa-locka.

Helicopter footage showed the driver repeatedly leaving the highway and getting back on, at times speeding the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.

The driver is safely taken into police custody.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled off onto a side road in Fort Lauderdale and stopped. Seconds later, officers pulled up and swarmed the driver, ending the chase.

No other details were immediately available.