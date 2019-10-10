Metallica to headline two nights of Welcome to Rockville 2020 at Daytona International Speedway

article

Metallica will headline the upcoming Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach.

The metal band will headline Welcome to Rockville 2020 on both Friday and Sunday night with two different sets.

The band made the announcement on Facebook Live.

This is the first time that Metallica has played the Welcome to Rockville festival.

Metallica recently had to cancel an Australian tour after frontman James Hetfield entered rehab for addiction.

Welcome to Rockville announced that they were moving the event from Jacksonville to Daytona earlier this year.

The event takes place between May 8 through 10 at Daytona International Speedway.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday at 12 p.m. Fan club members and those who have purchased tickets Danny Wimmer Presents events in the past can purchase tickets now on the Welcome to Rockville website.

Metallica will play several other festivals throughout the United States in 2020. A full list can be seen on their website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.