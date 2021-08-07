Mesa Police: Infant boy dead after being found unresponsive at mall parking lot

Mesa Police officials say an investigation is underway following the death of a child on Aug. 7.

The incident, according to officials with Mesa Police, unfolded at the parking lot of Superstition Springs Mall, located near Southern Avenue and Power Road.

Mesa Fire officials say when first responders arrived, the child, since identified as a seven-month-old boy, was found unresponsive in the mall's parking lot.

The boy had was found alone in a parked car outside of a JCPenney.

"The mother of the infant discovered her son in the vehicle after spending approximately two hours in the mall," police said.

Crews began treatment and quickly took the child to Banner Desert Hospital, initially in critical condition. The boy later died at the hospital.

Currently, no charges have been filed against the mother.

