Merritt Island storage facility fire puts youth football season in limbo: 'Gut punch'

The Brief A massive fire broke out at a U-Haul storage facility on Tuesday in Merritt Island. The fire engulfed about 10 units in flames, including the main storage facility for the 7v7 Elite football organization. Now, the organization owners are asking the community for help so they can keep giving kids a positive outlet and space to play the sport they love.



Thousands of youth athletes may not have a football season this year after a massive fire broke out at a U-Haul storage facility on Tuesday in Merritt Island. The fire engulfed about 10 units in flames, including the main storage facility for the 7v7 Elite football organization.

What happened to the storage facility?

What we know:

On Tuesday, Brevard County Fire Rescue crews from several stations responded to a structure fire at a storage facility on Fortenberry Road in Merritt Island, in the parking lot of the Merritt Island Mall.

About 10 units went up in flames, including the main storage facility for the 7v7 Elite football organization.

The 10x10 unit was full of equipment and items the organization uses for football tournaments across the state. Almost nothing was salvageable.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear what initially sparked the fire, according to Brevard Fire Rescue. The initial fire did not start in the sports organization’s unit.

What's next:

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire.

‘Gut punch’

What they're saying:

The owners are devastated by the loss and the possibility they may not be able to serve youth athletes this year.

"To think that we’re not going to be able to do it, it’s tough," co-owner Nicholas Donahue said.

Lee Latner, who founded the program and is also a co-owner, said what happened was a "gut punch."

"Right now, where we are right now, we’re just trying to make the season work at all," Latner said.

What you can do:

Now, the organization owners are asking the community for help so they can keep giving kids a positive outlet and space to play the sport they love.

The organizers have started a GoFundMe to try and make up the loss of about $40,000 of sports gear, tents, merchandise and other elements of the business they have built up over the last five years.

Those who wish to make a donation can click here.