Memorial Day weekend forecast: 90-degree heat, scattered storms expected in Florida

Memorial Day weekend brings the excitement of summer’s unofficial start while remembering those who've sacrificed it all and for those who've served but passed, but this year, the weather throws a bit of curveball.

While not out of the realm of 'normal' for Florida weather, temperatures will soar into the mid-90s with high humidity, making it feel even hotter. You'll be sweating over the grill, on the links and at the beach.

There will be isolated to scattered storms throughout the weekend in Central Florida during the afternoon as the sea breeze marches inland each afternoon.

These storms feature dangerous lightning, posing a significant risk for anyone with outdoor plans.

Whether you're planning a barbecue, a trip to the beach, or a family picnic, it’s essential to stay weather-aware.

Lightning can strike suddenly and without much warning, making it crucial to have a safety plan.

If you hear thunder, it's a signal to head indoors immediately since lightning is close enough to pose a danger.

A reminder to focus on your health and those around you this weekend: with the heat be sure to make sure your little ones stay hydrated and look for the signs of heat-related illness like dizziness, nausea, or excessive sweating.