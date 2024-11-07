Man arrested for drug possession after deputies find him parked in lot after hours with a minor

article

A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested on drug charges after deputies found him with a teenage girl in a park after closing hours on November 5, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on patrol at the River to Sea Preserve Park on North Ocean Shore Boulevard discovered a vehicle parked in the lot after hours. Inside, they found Oleg Brewton, 21, and a 16-year-old girl. When questioned, the teenager said they were at the park taking pictures with balloons for Brewton’s birthday.

While speaking with the teen, a deputy noticed a burnt blunt on the vehicle’s floorboard. A search of the car led deputies to discover three plastic bags containing methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Brewton was arrested and charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of cannabis under 20 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on bond.

The 16-year-old was released to her father, who said he did not know where his daughter was or who she was with at the time.

"Parents, be the sheriff of your home," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Know who your children are with and where they are before something bad happens. Thankfully, our proactive deputies found them and got this poison off the streets."

Sheriff Staly added that Brewton's "birthday gift" was a "free ride to the Green Roof Inn" in one of the department’s patrol cars.

