Melbourne man, 61, killed after being struck by SUV

Melbourne police officers responded to a deadly crash on Saturday morning in which a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The victim, a 61-year-old Melbourne man, was struck around 5 a.m. at the intersection of South Babcock Street and Eber Boulevard, police said. He sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim, who was not immediately identified, was crossing South Babcock Street south of a marked crosswalk from an unspecified direction when he was struck by a 2006 Mercedes ML350 SUV traveling south on South Babcock Street.

The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old Palm Bay man, remained at the scene of the crash. There is no evidence suggesting the involvement of alcohol or drugs in the incident, according to the investigation.