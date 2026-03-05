Melbourne hospital escape: Video show convicted felon slips handcuffs, sparking 24-hour manhunt

The Brief Body camera video shows a convicted felon slipping out of handcuffs and running from deputies at a Melbourne hospital. Authorities say 24-year-old Eric Jerry attacked two officers and fled, triggering a 24-hour manhunt across Brevard County. He was found the next day hiding in a Palm Bay home and taken back into custody.



Newly released body camera video shows the moment a convicted felon slipped out of his handcuffs and triggered a 24-hour manhunt in Brevard County.

The video, released from an incident in Melbourne, shows 24-year-old Eric Jordon Jerry escaping from deputies outside Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital on Feb. 11.

New Details:

Authorities said Jerry appeared hunched over, hiding his hands and wrists, before officers ordered him to sit or stand up. At that moment, he ran from deputies and fled toward a nearby wooded area.

Deputies said Jerry had been arrested earlier at a convenience store on an outstanding warrant. During the ride to jail, investigators said he complained of being sick and asked to be taken to the hospital.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When deputies arrived at the hospital, authorities said Jerry attacked two officers, slipped out of his handcuffs and ran.

The escape sparked a 24-hour manhunt across Brevard County.

Investigators said Jerry was found the next day hiding inside a home in Palm Bay and taken back into custody.

Where was he found?

Jerry ran into a wooded area and was later found on Feb 12 in a Palm Bay neighborhood – about 12 miles from the hospital.

Melbourne Police Commander Shawn Eising said in a Feb. 13 news conference that Jerry was found in a home on Katella Avenue in Palm Bay hiding between a wall and bed.

Investigators contacted the resident of the home, who gave permission for officers to search the home with a K-9.

"They located Mr. Jerry trying to conceal himself between a wall and a bed with some blankets over him," Eising said. During his arrest, police said they took an extra step, placing Jerry in shackles as well as handcuffs.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

It's not known if the owner of the home was harboring Jerry, he said.

How did officers locate Eric Jerry?

Police identified the vehicle of a woman believed to be Jerry's girlfriend, Eising said.

"That vehicle was seen in the area throughout the night, driving through, which led our investigators to believe she was trying to find him and try to provide assistance or at the minimum, try to locate him," Eising said.

Officers continued to monitor the woman, which led them to discover that she had been traveling to a location in Northwest Palm Bay and that she was spending time there.

Who is Eric Jerry? His past arrests

Jerry was arrested on Feb. 8 for driving without a license, Brevard County court records show. He was released on Feb. 10.

He has past convictions for several crimes, including burglary, grand theft of a firearm and several grand thefts of a motor vehicle offenses.

Jerry was released from prison on Nov. 3, 2025.

Police have not said what the outstanding warrant was in connection to.

Authorities said it remains unclear how he managed to slip out of the handcuffs.