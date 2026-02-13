Melbourne Hospital escape: Police tracked 'girlfriend' to man's location in Palm Bay

The Brief A Melbourne man who escaped custody during a Feb. 11 arrest was found a day later hiding in a Palm Bay home. Eric Jordon Jerry, 24, escaped custody while officers took him to the hospital to receive medical clearance into the jail. Melbourne Police tracked a woman believed to be Jerry's girlfriend, ultimately finding Jerry hiding.



After a nearly 24-hour search for a man who escaped police custody, Eric Jordon Jerry was located hiding inside a Palm Bay home.

Police say a woman – believed to be Jerry's girlfriend – led officers to his location.

What we know:

Melbourne Police began searching for Eric Jordon Jerry, 24, after he escaped custody on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Jerry was arrested on an outstanding warrant at a convenience store without any issue, but when officers arrived at Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital for medical clearance, Jerry escaped after attacking two officers when they tried to transport him into a wheelchair, police said.

Melbourne Police Commander Shawn Eising confirmed on Feb. 13 that Jerry had communicated to officers he had ingested some substances. The jail has a strong policy that if someone indicates they've ingested substances, there could be a potential for an overdose and that person must receive medical clearance, Eising said.

Jerry – who was cuffed in the front – escaped his handcuffs.

"Everybody’s different… some people have joints and knuckles that are double-jointed, and they move in different directions," Eising said Feb. 12.

In connection with this incident, Jerry is facing several charges, including escape, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting violence and resisting without violence.

Where was he found?

Jerry ran into a wooded area and was later found on Thursday in a Palm Bay neighborhood – about 12 miles from the hospital. It's not known if Jerry traveled the distance on foot – Eising said it's possible – or if someone assisted Jerry.

"To get there on foot would take a considerable amount of time," Eising said.

Eising said Jerry was found in a home on Katella Avenue in Palm Bay hiding between a wall and bed.

Investigators contacted the resident of the home, who gave permission for officers to search the home with a K-9.

"They located Mr. Jerry trying to conceal himself between a wall and a bed with some blankets over him," Eising said. During his arrest, police said they took an extra step, placing Jerry in shackles as well as handcuffs.

It's not known if the owner of the home was harboring Jerry, he said.

How did officers locate Eric Jerry?

Police identified the vehicle of a woman believed to be Jerry's girlfriend, Eising said in a Feb. 13 news conference.

"That vehicle was seen in the area throughout the night, driving through, which led our investigators to believe she was trying to find him and try to provide assistance or at the minimum, try to locate him," Eising said.

Officers continued to monitor the woman, which led them to discover that she had been traveling to a location in Northwest Palm Bay and that she was spending time there.

Who is Eric Jerry? His past arrests

Jerry was arrested on Feb. 8 for driving without a license, Brevard County court records show. He was released on Feb. 10.

He has past convictions for several crimes, including burglary, grand theft of a firearm and several grand thefts of a motor vehicle offenses.

Jerry was released from prison on Nov. 3, 2025.

Police have not said what the outstanding warrant was in connection to.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Jerry's alleged girlfriend assisted in hiding him.

Police said the girl allowed officers to search her car, but that she didn't say anything that would incriminate her.

What's next:

Melbourne Police are currently investigating the incident, including if the officers involved followed department policy by deciding to handcuff Jerry in the front.