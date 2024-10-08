Expand / Collapse search
Florida animal rescue saving 130-plus cats from Hurricane Helene's destruction: How you can help

By
Published  October 8, 2024 12:19am EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Animal rescue saving 130+ cats from North Carolina

A Melbourne, Florida animal rescue is prepping for Hurricane Milton and saving animals in distress from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne, Florida animal rescue is prepping for Hurricane Milton and saving animals in distress from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. 

The HOPE for Brevard animal rescue in Melbourne collected donations from the community and packed a U-Haul with 2,000 pounds of cat food and cat crates. 

On Monday, the truck was on its way north to Ashville, North Carolina after Hurricane Helene devastated the area two weeks ago. 

Now, volunteers back in Florida are clearing out cages to take in more than 130 cats that will be on their property as soon as Tuesday night. 

Amanda Peck has already put sandbags out at the shelter and says she may still board up her French doors.

She just wants to save as many animals as she can from danger.

"One day, it could be us, so the best thing we can do is help other rescues," said Peck, the shelter manager. "I will put up more cages, set up kennels, and make more space as needed."

Right now, you can help by adopting a cat. The shelter isn’t sure how many pets will be displaced after this week's hurricane in Florida. 

HOPE is open for adoptions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter is located at 1465 Cypress Ave. Melbourne, FL 32935. 

