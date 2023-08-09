Mega Millions: What's next for Florida winner of $1.58 billion?

A lucky ticket holder in Florida purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket worth a whopping $1. 58 billion – the largest in the lottery game's history.

The single ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, a city east of Jacksonville, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the mega ball, 14.

How to claim Mega Millions prize

The winner has 180 days to claim the billon-dollar prize at the Lottery Headquarters located at 250 Marriott Drive in Tallahassee, officials said.

They have the choice to take home their winnings through a 30-year annuity plan, or they can opt for a lump sum, with the latter option being approximately $783.3 million.

The $1.58 billion will be subject to federal taxes as required by the Internal Revenue Code at the time the payments are made, according to the Florida Lottery.

Can the lottery winner remain anonymous?

Florida state law prevents lottery winners from remaining anonymous, however, the names of those who claim prizes of $250,000 or more will receive temporary exemption from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.