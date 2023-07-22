Mega Millions Jackpot: Two $1M winning tickets sold in Florida for Friday's drawing

article

Although no one nabbed the Mega Millions Jackpot prize from the Friday, July 21, 2023 drawing, a couple of people won $1 million — including two people who brought their winning tickets in Florida.

Eight people won $1 million each after they matched five of the winning numbers from Friday's drawing.

What were the Mega Millions drawing numbers from Friday, July 21?

The winning numbers were 29, 40, 47, 50, 57, 25. Two winning tickets were sold in Florida, North Carolina, and New Jersey. One winning ticket was sold in California and another was sold in Michigan.

How much is the Mega Millions Jackpot worth?

With no jackpot winners from Friday's drawing, the jackpot jumped another $100 million and has now soared to an estimated $820 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will happen on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 p.m.