Mega Millions Jackpot: Winning numbers, Florida winners, next drawing date

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday has grown to $965 million with a cash option of $445.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega Millions winning numbers - Nov. 12, 2025 drawing

Although no one won the jackpot on Tuesday, there were winning tickets for smaller prizes.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46 with a Mega Ball of 1.

According to Mega Millions, 27 tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize.

$30,000 winning ticket sold in Florida

One of those tickets was sold in Florida – worth $30,000.

Why is the jackpot so high?

No one has matched all the numbers since June 27, when a winning ticket was sold in Virginia, allowing the jackpot to continue to rollover.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions lottery drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14.

Mega Millions: How to play

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, with the money supporting designated good causes and retailer commissions.

What are the odds of winning?

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.