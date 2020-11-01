Meet the candidates: Seminole County Sheriff

article

There are two candidates running for the position of Seminole County Sheriff.

Dennis Lemma (R) is a U.S. Marines veteran and has served as Seminole County Sheriff since being sworn-in in January 2017. Lemma has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting off as a Correctional Officer. He served as a School Resource Deputy and a Crimes Against Children investigator before continuing to move up the ranks and eventually becoming sheriff.

In his first term as sheriff, he led the fight against the opioid epidemic in the county and across the state. He hopes to earn a second term from voters.

“Over the past three years, we have been successful in reducing the crime rate by more than 20%,” his website states. “These are the very things that affect the quality of life we have come to love in Seminole County. Even though our population continues to rapidly grow, we have kept rates at historic lows.”

Paul “Spike” Hopkins (D) is a retired Orange County Sheriff’s Lieutenant with 30 years in law enforcement on his resume. During his career, Hopkins served as a member of Orange County’s SWAT team for 13 years, helped develop a bicycle patrol, worked as an undercover narcotics agent and served for 7 years as Night Watch Commander.

If elected, Hopkins says he wants to focus on hiring and retaining more deputies to help keep the citizens of Seminole County safer.

“My plan will place more deputies in your neighborhoods to not only deter crime by presence, but they will be able to respond to emergencies within a few minutes,” his website states. “Seconds could mean life or death for you or a loved one. Deputies will be permanently assigned to your community and become a part of your community…The patrol division is the “backbone” of every law enforcement agency. They are your first line of defense to keep crime out and catch criminals before you can be victimized.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

