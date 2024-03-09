Meet Taki: 3-year-old Arizona pup looking for forever home after 640+ days in shelter

Three-year-old Taki has spent most of his young life in an Arizona animal shelter.

He's spent over 640 days waiting for his forever family to bring him home from the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).

His background is a bit of a mystery, so the shelter isn't completely sure what type of dog he is, but caretakers describe him as a one-of-a-kind, loving, sweet, loyal and affectionate pup.

Plus, he already knows some tricks.

"He knows a ton of different skills. He actually, before he came to us, he was with one of our partners. Dogs play for life, which actually helps support these dogs to get them all kinds of skills under their belt, so they'll do great in a home," AAWL said.

Taki needs to be the only pet in the household and would prefer a home with older kids.

AAWL welcomes people to come meet Taki during adoption hours at the shelter.

You can click here to learn more about Taki and the adoption process.