Meet Stormy: Florida firefighters rescue kitten from storm drain

article

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said that firefighters on Wednesday rescued a kitten from a storm drain.

They said that the rescue happened outside of Sam’s Club on U.S. 19.

"We are grateful for the help from Sam’s Club, Animal Control, and Pasco County Public Works for assisting in the great outcome," the fire rescue said.

MORE NEWS: Florida backs limited fishing of goliath grouper

In addition, they said that Pasco County Fire Rescue Special Operations Captain Epperson is adopting the kitten for his son’s birthday this weekend. The family is naming her ‘Stormy’ after where she was found.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.