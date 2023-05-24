Meet Shawn Welcome, Orlando's Poet Laureate

Will Smith's popular song, Welcome to Miami, let's people know that "the Magic City" has a lot to offer. A few hours up the road, you'll find Orlando, known as "the city beautiful," with a welcome of our own.

Shawn Welcome that is – the City of Orlando's Poet Laureate, who helps tell the city's story through poem.

It's called "Reasons Why."

"When we say or you see, "My City Beautiful…"

Have you ever asked why?

Because visitors might say palm trees have voices of their own…

Speak for themselves amidst a cotton candy day sky… And a rainbow lit night sky. Is it also true for you who reside?

Betwixt the magical water rides.

In the cool shadow of the Orlando Eye, Caribbean roots plant well in this soil.

They say "My City Beautiful," but why?

Welcome was selected as poet laureate in 2021, the second in the city's history, and a position created to let the world know that art and creativity reside in Orlando.

"I embody and represent the celebration of poetry in our city. Right? So the government is making space to say this is important. We need to have a voice behind this," he said.

He came to Orlando from New York when he was a young boy. In college, he hosted open mic nights and recited poetry he had written.

When Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer noticed another city had a Poet Laureate, he felt Orlando needed one too. When Shawn was selected in 2021, he knew he was representing voices that aren’t always heard.

"When you have somebody who represents and validates the articulation of those in-between sort of spaces to help us make sense of ourselves and to make sense of the world around us." Welcome said. "I think the world is just a better place because of it."

He now proudly represents the poetic voice of Orlando in schools, community events, and speaking engagements across the country.

"We don't forget. We honor the past, while still embracing the future."

Reasons Why - Shawn Welcome

When we say or you see, "My City Beautiful…"

Have you ever asked why?

Because visitors might say palm trees have voices of their own…

Speak for themselves amidst a cotton candy day sky… And a rainbow lit night sky. Is it also true for you who reside?

Betwixt the magical water rides.

In the cool shadow of the Orlando Eye, Caribbean roots plant well in this soil.

They say "My City Beautiful," but why?

Because date night at the Robinson. Cocktail vibes.

Goff’s ice-cream still survives… Jeremiah’s, I got to have…

Because Lechonera and Mi Banderas and Reyes on Orange Ave.

At Mamak, I like to meet…

Or maybe it’s me. I like to eat

Roti shops to Seafood Station or Sister Honey’s for a treat.

We welcome the retirees from the North and from the West…

Celebrate arts in the street from Immerse to Fusion Fest…

Because the world comes to us… We don’t seek validity…

Orlando’s way to cool to complain about humidity…

Wet n’ Wild, we’ll never forget ya’

Slide down Bomb Bay, they loosed ya’

We don’t forget

We honor the past while still embracin’ the future

Because innovation is in our veins…

Because Magic…

Because Lions…

Because growth comes with the sound of the SunRail over the iron!

An electrifying city!

Resilience could be a tagline…

Because the long lines to give…

Because our pulse never flatlined!

Because beauty’s beyond visual…

When you feel it, you can’t deny…

So when we say or you see "My City Beautiful…"

Just remember the reasons why.