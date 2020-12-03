McDonald’s giving away 10K free McRib sandwiches to people who shave their beards

article

McDonald’s is offering 10,000 free McRib sandwiches to the first people who show their clean-shaven faces on social media, according to a news release — and it’s for a good cause.

In partnership with No-Shave November, McDonald’s is asking people to shave their beards for a free McRib because “beards + McRib sauce don’t mix,” according to a tweet.

The McRib sandwich is making a comeback starting Dec. 2 after being off the McDonald’s menu since 2012.

Those wishing to participate can do so by posting a photo on a public account via Twitter or Instagram using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tagging @mcdonalds, according to a news release. Photos posted on IG stories will not be considered.

“The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last,” the news release stated.

"Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don't mix—believe me, I've tried," said Vice President of U.S. Communications, David Tovar. "With the nationwide return of the McRib, we're helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we're excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair."

No-Shave November and McDonald’s are teaming up not just for a fun challenge, but to bring awareness to cancer research with the promotion.

"No-Shave November is a month-long journey where we ask participants to put down their razors and 'get hairy' in the name of cancer awareness," said Senior Executive Director of No-Shave November, Monica Hill. "We're thrilled McDonald's is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib."