Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

McDonald’s to add adult Happy Meals to the menu

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:01PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
cb7ee91e-mcdonalds article

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box (Credit: McDonald's USA, LLC)

CHICAGO - McDonald’s has found a way for adults to also enjoy a Happy Meal complete with toy figurines. 

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® and Cactus Buddy. 

Starting October 3, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery, or on the McDonald's app. 

RELATED: Lil Nas X, M&Ms release limited edition candy packs

Meal options include a Big Mac, or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with french fries and a drink. 

McDonald's teenaged worker saves choking customer

Sydney Raley, 15, talks with FOX Television Stations about jumping through a McDonald's window to save a choking customer.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a news release. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week."

RELATED: Butter shortage drives up prices ahead of holiday baking season

Customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be eligible to win merchandise from the companies. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 



 