May the Fourth: Where can you celebrate Star Wars Day in Orlando?

May 4th, or 'May the Fourth,' signifies the official celebration of the Star Wars movies. Each year, enthusiasts of the iconic space saga journey back to a galaxy far, far away to honor the franchise and its enduring success. Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary since the release of Episode 1 in the series, 'The Phantom Menace,' which has been re-released in theaters to commemorate the occasion.

For Central Florida fans eager to partake in the festivities, 'The Phantom Menace' is playing in select Regal and AMC theaters and will continue for the next week. To see showings in your area, click here.