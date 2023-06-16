Expand / Collapse search

Massive sinkhole nearly swallows pickup truck in Titusville neighborhood

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A large sinkhole opened up in a Titusville neighborhood and nearly swallowed a pickup truck early Friday morning. 

Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to the corner of Cleveland and Abbott Ave where they found the hole that likely opened due to a water main break.

(Photo via Titusville Fire Department)

Officials said the driver was able to get out the vehicle before firefighters arrived and was not hurt.

Crews are working to fix the road. 