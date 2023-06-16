Massive sinkhole nearly swallows pickup truck in Titusville neighborhood

A large sinkhole opened up in a Titusville neighborhood and nearly swallowed a pickup truck early Friday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to the corner of Cleveland and Abbott Ave where they found the hole that likely opened due to a water main break.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo via Titusville Fire Department)

Officials said the driver was able to get out the vehicle before firefighters arrived and was not hurt.

Crews are working to fix the road.