Massive lightning bolt strikes 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney's Hollywood Studios, video shows

A park guest at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios captured a wild shot on Monday, as lightning struck down.

In the video, it looks as if the lightning bolt struck a lighting rod on one of the taller mountains at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Aaron Coppock, who took the video, confirmed to FOX 35 that is what appeared to have happened.

Walt Disney World News Today reported that there were no injuries and no damage recorded.

