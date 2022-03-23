Massive job fair being held in Orlando on Wednesday

article

Some Central Florida companies are struggling to find enough workers. To help solve the crisis there is a massive job fair on Wednesday.

The Central Florida Job Fair is being held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall at 4603 W. Colonial Dr. in Orlando. There will be 95 employers at the event and many will be hiring on the spot.

Attendees are encouraged to dress interview-ready and to bring copies of their resume.

For months, companies have reported that they are having a hard time filling positions. For example, several school districts are reporting bus driver shortages.

Spring Break crowds are finding many restaurants and hotels are operating at just 50-percent of their usual staff level.

MORE NEWS: Gas price stimulus checks? Some lawmakers are pushing for it

The Florida Hotel and Lodging Association is finding staffing shortages across the state.

"There's no question that we along with the state of Florida and the United States are facing staffing shortages, but we're making due with what we have," said Bob Davis, president of the Florida Hotel and Lodging Association.

The job fair is being held from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, go HERE.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.