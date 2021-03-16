Massive fire breaks out at Windermere home of former Rep. Alan Grayson

FOX 35 News has learned a fire in Windermere overnight is at the home of a former Florida Congressman.

It happened at the home of former U.S. Representative Alan Grayson on Oak Park Road near Conroy Road and Dr. Phillips Blvd.

Firefighters responded to the home around 1 a.m. as the house was engulfed in flames.

Fire rescue crews are continuing to monitor the house for any hot spots.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: 'We stand together to honor the hero': OPD announces death of Officer Kevin Valencia

Just after 4 a.m., Rep. Grayson was seen leaving his street. Orange County Fire Rescue reports that everyone got out of the home safely without injury.

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie reports that from a distance, part of the roof appeared to be collapsed. According to Orange County records, the Grayson family purchased this home back in 2005 for $1 million. It’s more than 5,000-square-feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.