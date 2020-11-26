Massive fire breaks out at Daytona Beach strip mall

article

An investigation is underway after a large fire broke out at a Daytona Beach strip mall early Thanksgiving Day.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department says its team responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. at the Village Plaza Shopping Center on Beville Road.

The department says the fire began in a unit occupied by a nutritional store. The fire spread to several units.

"Many of the other units were not currently being leased and all the units were unoccupied and not open at this time of the morning," officials said. "This particular strip did not have a sprinkler suppression system installed."

Daytona Beach firefighters determined the cause to be suspicious. The State Fire Marshal will investigate.