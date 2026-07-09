Suspect arrested in deadly Casselberry crash that killed 2 brothers, records show

The Brief Marquaious Tayvon Wheaton was released from the hospital, arrested, and booked into jail on Thursday in connection to a crash in Casselberry that killed two brothers. Wheaton was booked into the Seminole County Jail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and dangerous excessive speeding (super speeder law). He also faces charges from the Casselberry Police Department. Officials said Wheaton, who was suspected of drug trafficking, fled from a traffic stop in Sanford, and minutes later, slammed into another vehicle. The victims were identified as Christopher Marier, 42, and Tyler M. Marier, 40.



A Florida man accused of speeding away from Seminole County deputies during a traffic stop and then violently crashing into another vehicle in Casselberry, killing two brothers who were inside, was released from the hospital on Thursday and booked into jail.

Marquaious Tayvon Wheaton, 26, of Sanford, is accused of driving faster than 100 mph down US 17-92 before slamming into an unsuspecting vehicle, killing Christopher Marier, 42, and 40-year-old Tyler M. Marier, officials said.

Marquaious Tayvon Wheaton

Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Both the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Casselberry Police Department are conducting investigations, and both have recommended charges against Wheaton.

According to jail records, Wheaton has been booked into jail on charges of:

Vehicular homicide - negligent manslaughter (Casselberry Police)

Vehicular homicide - negligent manslaughter (Casselberry Police)

Felony murder (Casselberry Police)

Felony murder (Casselberry Police)

Fleeding or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Dangerous excessive speeding (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Casselberry police is specifically conducting the crash investigation as it happened within their jurisdiction. Charges are pending against Wheaton, a spokesperson said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened prior to the crash.

What happened?

The backstory:

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, July 7, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its deputies attempted to pull over a person suspected of drug trafficking – later identified as Wheaton – in Sanford, but he did not stop his vehicle and instead sped away. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle on the ground, citing concerns for public safety. However, SCSO's aviation unit followed the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Wheaton was clocked at over 100 mph at times. Minutes later, Wheaton was on US 17-92 where he crashed into another vehicle, near Sunnytown Road, killing Christopher Marier and Tyler Marier.

Officials said the force of the impact caused one of the vehicles to catch fire. Debris was scattered across the intersection.

What we know about the victims

Chris Marier worked as a police officer in South Florida for several years. He then moved up to Central Florida, where he worked as an associate professor at the University of Central Florida.

He has a wife and two sons: Ben Marier, 14, and his 17-year-old brother, Zach.

"I just want there to be a memory of them and they were loved, and they will be loved for years and years and years, and they did great things. They didn't deserve what happened," Ben told FOX 35.

"I know he was the greatest dad I could have ever had," he said.

Ben told FOX 35 that his Uncle Tyler was one of the funniest people he knew.

University of Central Florida remembers Chris Marier

"We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Marier's family, friends, students, colleagues, and all who knew him. Although his time at UCF was brief, Dr. Marier quickly became a valued member of our community. Through his teaching, scholarship, and mentorship, he inspired students and made meaningful contributions to the Department of Criminal Justice. We are grateful for the impact he made on our students and our community, and our thoughts are with those grieving his loss." - UCF statement

"Our department is deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless loss, and our hearts are with Chris' loved ones. He was a bright, accomplished, and thoughtful scholar who cared deeply about his students and colleagues. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the lasting impact he made on our department." - Dr. Gene Paoline, professor and chair of the Department of Criminal Justice